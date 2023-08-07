Haddi: Anurag Kashyap drops new poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red saree, know where to watch

Haddi, directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap.

On Tuesday, ZEE5 announced the release of the much-anticipated film Haddi starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla.



The film directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, produced by Zee Studios, Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda’s – Anandita Studios, will drop on ZEE5 soon. Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, Haddi is an enthralling crime revenge drama that showcases the prolific actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. In the film, Nawazuddin takes on the challenge of portraying two distinct characters - Haddi and Harika, a transgender woman, demonstrating his remarkable versatility.

The first look from the movie which was unveiled last year garnered rave reviews, generating immense excitement among the audience. As this highly anticipated film gears up for its exclusive release on ZEE5, today's announcement unveils a new look from the movie, undoubtedly delighting and captivating the viewers yet again. Haddi will be available to its viewers in Hindi, exclusively on ZEE5.

Director Akshat Ajay Sharma said, “Haddi circles around the intoxicating world of vengeance, violence, and power, delving into the very essence of a criminal's psyche. It highlights the ruthlessness of the society. It took me a lot of time to flesh out characters and craft this politician-mobster-transgender drama. With bated breath, I am truly hoping that 'Haddi' exceeds every expectation, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of our audience on ZEE5.” Get ready for the premiere ofHaddi, streaming soon only on ZEE5

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is working on his upcoming film Haddi, earlier opened up about working with female directors. The actor grabbed everyone’s attention with his film Peepli Live directed by Anusha Rizvi.

Later, he worked with Debamitra Biswal for the film Motichoor Chaknachoor, Nandita Das for Manto, Reema Kagti for Talaash and Zoya Akhtar for Bombay Talkies. As per The Times of India, the actor stated, “I have worked with many renowned female directors and that helped me a great deal. I realised that women look at the world differently, They are far more compassionate and they see beauty in everything.”

“For most men, it's often about power and control. That also reflects in our relationships. Men tend to be more territorial and unko adhikaar jatana hai, auraton par bhi. The female gaze is kinder and sensitive. I am trying to get that POV (point of view) right,” he added.