'Had to watch 3/4 times for it all to sink in': Acid attack survivor Katie Piper on Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak trailer

Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar are getting praises from across the world after the release gut-wrenching and beautiful trailer for their upcoming film, Chhapaak. In the film, the actor plays the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. The trailer showed the tragic story of how Malti gets attacked with acid by a guy and how she overcomes all of the difficulties by staying positive and fighting for it.

One of the compliments Chhapaak received was by Katie Piper, who is an English writer, activist, television presenter and model. She is also an acid attack survivor which went to cause blindness on her one eye. She posted a note on Twitter which read as "Chhapaak @deepikapadukone new movie. Watching this trailer took my breath away. I had to watch 3/4 times for it all to sink in. This film explores what it really means to survive an acid attack in India. Based on true events the film follows Malti's traumatic medical journey and her fight for justice in a legal battle against her attacker a man who couldn’t cope with her rejecting his advances. Malti's face is permanently scarred but not her spirit, that is unbreakable. An untold story of trauma and triumph."

Check it out below:

Deepika replied to Katie by tweeting, "Thank You so much for your shout out Katie and I look forward to meeting you sometime soon...! @KatiePiper_"

To which Katie wrote, "I feel so hopeful for change your movie will make in society. Thank you. I’m looking forward to meeting you"

Take a look:

Chhaapaak also stars Vikrant Massry as the male lead and is releasing on January 10, 2020.