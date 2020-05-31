'Had to give myself a minute, remind myself how it is done': Katrina Kaif on her video of washing dishes amid lockdown

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was one of the first few celebrities who gave her fans a glimpse into her lockdown routine by posting a video of washing dishes. However, in a recent interview, Katrina said that it took her some time to figure it out herself as she had not stepped into the kitchen for a while.

Talking to Rajeev Masand, Katrina said, "I went into the kitchen with full bravado...like, I got this. I obviously figured it out but for a second, I was like, ‘Do you wash each dish individually? But that’s going to waste an awful lot of water!’ Izzy and I had a discussion about it."

Katrina is currently isolating in Mumbai with her sister Isabella Kaif. She further added, "I had to give myself a minute and remind myself how it is done. For the first few days, I went into it with a lot of excitement but now that has definitely worn off."

Katrina said that now that they have been in lockdown for a while, she has understood that she is better in the cleaning department, while Isabelle takes care of the cooking because she is ‘fantastic’ in the kitchen. "It all starts with, ‘We are going to cook something. Why don’t *we* cook something this Sunday?’ It kind of ends with ‘we’ going into the kitchen and me standing on the side like this and Izzy doing the cooking because she is really good at it," she said.

On the work front, before the lockdown was enforced, Katrina was waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, which was to mark her onscreen reunion with Akshay Kumar.