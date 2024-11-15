Recalling her love story with Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor said, "Ours was quite simple. I just had a one-night stand with a man and I never knew I was going to get married to him."

Maheep Kapoor who made her debut in the film industry with the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2022, is one of the most popular socialities now. Her chemistry with her husband Sanjay Kapoor is one of the highlights of the show. Now, Maheep Kapoor, during an appearance on comedian Raunaq Rajani's show, revisited her first meeting with her now-husband when she gatecrashed a party.

Recalling her love story with Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor said, "Ours was quite simple. I just had a one-night stand with a man and I never knew I was going to get married to him. I gatecrashed his party, that’s where I met him. Dead drunk. I met the whole family, mother-in-law and father-in-law. You guys know my family na? Anil, Sunita, Sri (Sridevi). I was dead drunk."

Maheep Kapoor further said, "They still accepted me and said, ‘Wow, what an amazing future daughter-in-law.’ They welcomed me with open arms. We didn’t have all this proposal and all. I’m much older than you. We didn’t have Instagram. So, we didn’t give a sh*t. He just told me, ‘Look, we’re getting married'."

How Sanjay Kapoor and she decided to get married, Maheep Kapoor said, "We were at The 1900s (nightclub). We were drunk and partying. He said, ‘Okay, we’re getting married.’ So, in between my tequila shots, I said, ‘Okay, fine.’ That was it."

Maheep Kapoor revealed that she dated Sanjay Kapoor for five years before they tied the knot, so the couple has been together for 30 years.

