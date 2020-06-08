'Had massive accident where truck hit my car, glass went into my face mostly': Mahima Chaudhry recalls incident

Back in 1997, filmmaker Subhash Ghai launched a new girl in Bollywood who in her debut movie was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, we are talking about Mahima Chaudhry's foray into Bollywood with Pardes. The actor soon after the film, starred in Dil Kya Kare which released in 1999. In the film directed by Prakash Jha, she was seen alongside Ajay Devgn and Kajol, her performance was applauded too by many.

Now during a video interview, Mahima recalled an incident which was not known to many. The actor spoke about meeting with a massive car accident while on her way to Bengaluru for the shoot of Dil Kya Kare. She stated, "I did have a lockdown period where I had to stay away from work. I had my lockdown period just after my two movies, Pardes and Daag: The Fire where I had a double role, which was a huge thing at that time and it was a successful film. Then, I was working for Ajay Devgn and Kajol's home production film Dil Kya Kare with Prakash Jha. During that, in Bengaluru, while on my way to the studio, I had a massive accident where a truck hit my car, and the glass of my car went into my face mostly."

Mahima further shared, "I thought I was dying, and at that point, no one even helped me get to the hospital. It is only after reaching the hospital, much later, when my mother came, Ajay came and they went to discuss. I got up and saw my face in the mirror and saw the horror. When they did the surgery on me, they took out 67 glass pieces."

The Baghban actor went on to say, "I had to be with stitched stapled and had to be indoors and not be exposed to sunlight. My room was completely blacked out. I didn't look at myself; there was no mirror. Lights which had UV rays light couldn't be there so that the marks don't stay. There were a lot of movies that I had lined up for myself during that time, and I had to let it go. I didn't want people to know because, at that time, people were not that supportive."