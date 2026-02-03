FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Had it come earlier, Dharmendra would...': Hema Malini reacts to late superstar husband being honoured with Padma Vibhushan

Hema Malini reacted to Dharmendra being honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously, and admitted that he deserved it earlier.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 07:37 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dharmendra with Hema Malini
Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini on Monday expressed happiness and pride at the Padma Vibhushan award for her late husband and legendary actor Dharmendra, stating that she regretted that the recognition for his immense contribution to Indian cinema did not come earlier.

Speaking to ANI, Malini said the honour was a moment of joy not just for the family but for the entire country. "It makes us very happy, the entire country is happy. Had it come earlier, Dharmendra ji would have been extremely happy, and seeing him, his fans would have been even happier," she said, reacting to the announcement made on the eve of Republic Day.

The Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, will be conferred on Dharmendra for his exceptional and distinguished service to the arts. The honour was announced as part of the official Padma Awards list for 2026, unveiled by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of Republic Day. In a separate statement, Hema Malini described the recognition as long overdue.

Also read: Anil Sharma admits Dharmendra should have honoured Padma Vibhushan earlier: 'He could have accepted it himself'

"So so proud that the government has recognised Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award," she said, expressing gratitude to the Centre for acknowledging his legacy.

Dharmendra, fondly remembered as Hindi cinema's original 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a towering legacy spanning over six decades. Known for his charismatic screen presence, gentle smile and versatility, he was widely regarded as one of the most iconic actors of Indian cinema.

His body of work includes classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela and Anupama. In December last year, Hema Malini organised a prayer meet in the national capital in his honour. The gathering saw the presence of several prominent political leaders and members of the film fraternity. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, along with several ministers and parliamentarians, attended the meeting and offered condolences to Malini and her daughters, Esha and Ahana.

The Padma Awards, among the highest civilian honours in India, are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, and are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held annually, usually in March or April.

