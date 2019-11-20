'Hacked': Hina Khan and Rohan Shah's film directed by Vikram Bhatt gets a release date

Hina Khan is all set to be seen in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming directorial titled Hacked. The film also stars Rohan Shah as the main antagonist who is an obsessive lover of Hina's character. Hina had earlier shared her excitement for being a part of the film. She bid adieu to her popular character Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay to be a part of Vikram's film. She also shot for another film titled Lines.

Now, the makers of Hacked has announced the release date along with the first look. The Vikram Bhatt directorial is all set to hit the screens on January 31, 2020. Vikram shared the first look with a caption stating, "When you live on the internet, just a plug needs to be pulled... And you are dead! She made one mistake and he #hacked her life! #Hacked releasing 31st January 2020."

While Hina wrote, "The thought of someone intruding on my privacy gives me goosebumps. Here's presenting a still from my debut film #Hacked, directed by @vikrampbhatt. In cinemas from 31st January 2020."

And Rohan captioned it as "Obsession, love and lust! Shades that made me growl. Can’t wait to share this with you guys! #Hacked Directed by Vikram Bhatt. Hacking cinema halls on 31st January 2020, See you at the movies!"

Earlier talking about being a part of Hacked, Rohan told BollywoodLife.com, "I'm excited to play this character. I have never played such a role or seen such an intense character on-screen in a long time. My character is primarily the reason behind all the twists in the film, so it's like a dream come true for an actor."