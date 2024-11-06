Just yesterday, a source close to the Bachchan family dismissed the rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur's affair, calling them "mischievous, malicious, and utter rubbish".

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are currently grabbing headlines for unverified rumours about their divorce. Once Bollywood's power couple, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are now embroiled in a new controversy every day whether it is about Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur or the Bachchan family avoiding wishing Aishwarya Rai on her birthday publicly. Amid this, a new cryptic tweet by Amitabh Bachchan is going viral on social media which seems like a motivational quote in the throng of controversies surrounding his family.

In his tweet in Hindi, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "हार गये तो क्या? जीतने का लक्ष बन गया!! जीतते रहते तो, बढ़ने का लक्ष कैसे बनता!! (What if you lose? The goal of winning has been achieved!! If we keep winning, how can we aim to grow?)"

Just yesterday, a source close to the Bachchan family dismissed the rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur's affair, calling them "mischievous, malicious, and utter rubbish".

The source also spoke about how damaging the rumours of an affair are on Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage. "Where and how did this rumour (of an affair) start? You should think about this. Abhishek is not the kind to cheat on his wife. He has been fully faithful to his wife throughout the marriage. Why would he suddenly take off at a tangent when the marriage is facing turbulent weather?"

The source close to the family also said that Amitabh Bachchan is already planning legal action as and when the truth comes to light. "They are very angry about this toxic rumour and trying to figure out where it originated from. Suitable legal action will be taken thereafter," the source said.

