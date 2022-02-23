'Haan Doobey': Mumbai Police quotes 'Gehraiyaan' song in tweet against cybercrime, producer reacts

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday starrer 'Gehraiyaan' is still making news after its release on February 11. The Shakun Batra directorial opened to polarising views with one half of the audience loving the film for its authentic take on modern relationships, while the other half panning the film for its senseless portrayal of new-generation love.

Now, in an amusing turn of events, even Mumbai Police has referenced the 'Doobey' song from the film in spreading awareness about cyber security. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared a tweet on Tuesday, February 22 and tweeted, "Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey: Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe. #GeheriHaiCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime."

The tweet quickly went viral and garnered amusing reactions from the netizens who dropped laughing emojis as replies. Ajit Andhare, who is the Chief Operating Officer at Viacom18 (one of the production companies behind the film along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shakun's own Jouska Films), quote-tweeted Mumbai Police and wrote, "@MumbaiPolice Thumbs up to your sense of humour! @karanjohar this is making waves in ways newer than we imagined!"

The song 'Doobey' has been topping the musical charts since its release. The people have instantly connected to the melody due to its catchy melody and beautiful lyrics. It is composed by Kabeer Kathpalia a.k.a OAFF and Savera, written by Kausar Munir, and sung by Lothika Jha.

This is not the first instance that 'Gehraiyaan' is trending on Twitterverse due to non-filmy reasons. Recently, Chandan Roy, father of the film's co-writer Sumit Roy, also became a social media celebrity when he started defending the film against the trolls with his sweet replies.



