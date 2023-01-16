'Gutkha kyun khaata hai': Sonu Sood schools man at tea stall for chewing tobacco, video goes viral

Credit: Sonu Sood/Instagram

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is loved by millions of people, is in news for his new viral video. In the clip, he can be seen telling a man to not chew Gutkha as it is harmful to his health.

In the clip that she shared on Instagram, Sonu Sood can be seen talking to people at a tea shop where he interacted with the person who was making coffee for him, and two other men who were standing there. He figured out that one of the two men standing there was chewing Gutkha. He asked him, “Are you chewing Gutkha?” The man accepted that he is.

After this, Sonu asked him to ‘Go spit it first’. When the man coned back he asked him to not consume it as it is dangerous for his health. He then asked the Paan-shop owner to not to give him Gutkha next time as ‘he has family.'

Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “When Sonu Sir told that guy to Spit out the Gutka he won my heart.” The second one said, “ajay devgan ko nuksan kyu pahuch rahe ho vimal thukwa diya.” The third person wrote, “Kaas ham log se bhi milte Sonu sood Kitna aacha Lagta.” The fourth one said, “Sir usko bhagwan se milne ka mouka mila ya.”

Sood came into the spotlight during the lockdown implied by the Indian government in 2022 due to the rising cases of Covid. He became a messiah for thousands who didn’t have enough means to travel to their hometowns during the critical time. He arranged for vehicles, food, medicines and other resources as well for those in need.

WhatsApp chats posted by Sood on Twitted displayed how his phone is flooded with the request of help from various corners. He was very active on social media and reached out to his followers and needy in quick time.

Read|DNA Exclusive: Sonu Sood tells why he decided to help people during COVID-19