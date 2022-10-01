Guru Randhawa to make acting debut in Anupam Kher's 532nd film

The two appear to be reading the movie's script as they have their backs to the camera.

Guru Randhawa is all ready to make his acting debut in legendary actor Anupam Kher's 532nd movie. Anupam posted a photo of himself and Guru on his Instagram account. The two appear to be reading the movie's script as they have their backs to the camera. Even the singer's song "High Rated Gabru" was played in the background by the seasoned celebrity.

Sharing the same picture, Guru wrote: "I couldn't have asked for a better launch. Reading my 1st Script and it is his 532nd (sic)."

He captioned it: "Reading my 532nd script and it is his 1st! Even though he is already a super star. Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting @gururandhawa - the actor! Shower him with your love and blessings! Jai Mata Di!'"

Two-time Olympic medallist, and one of India's ace Badminton players, PV Sindhu has won it all in her career. She has won medals at major tournaments and has brought plenty of honour to the nation. Recently, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher visited Sindhu's home, taking a tour of her trophy cabinet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sindhu shared a picture with 'one of the all-time greats of Indian cinema' as the duo posed happily in front of Sindhu's trophy cabinet.

"Had the fortune of spending time with one of the all time greats of Indian cinema. The laughs, the memories and quality conversation. What an honour," wrote Sindhu on Twitter while sharing her pic alongside Anupam.



On Wednesday, Anupam himself shared a video with Sindhu, wherein the star shuttler gave the Bollywood actor a tour inside her house. The Kashmir Files actor got a good long look at PV Sindhu's trophy cabinet, and he jokingly said that there was no space left for more accolades. Sindhu meanwhile showed the veteran actor glimpses of the first trophies that she won, as an 8-year-old child.

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a video as he got a tour inside Sindhu's house.