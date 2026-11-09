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Guru Randhawa takes Punjabi pop to Electric Daisy Carnival as he joins Steve Aoki to unveil Sirra remix

Steve Aoki brought Guru Randhawa on the Electric Daisy Carnival mainstage for the world premiere of their Sirra remix. The performance marked Randhawa's debut at the festival, making him the first Punjabi artist to perform on its mainstage.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 09, 2026, 06:46 PM IST

Guru Randhawa takes Punjabi pop to Electric Daisy Carnival as he joins Steve Aoki to unveil Sirra remix
Guru Randhawa with Steve Aoki
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Steve Aoki brought Day 2 of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) to a spectacular close with a surprise collaboration that made festival history. The two-time Grammy-nominated DJ and producer invited Indian singer-songwriter and actor Guru Randhawa to the mainstage, marking the latter's debut at the prestigious electronic music festival.

The duo unveiled the world premiere of Aoki's official remix of Sirra, reimagining Randhawa's hit track from his album Without Prejudice as a high-energy electronic dance anthem. The remix adds to Aoki's repertoire of globally popular collaborations, which includes BTS' MIC Drop and Kid Cudi's Pursuit of Happiness.

While Aoki has previously collaborated with prominent Indian singers, including Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan, the project marks his first venture into Punjabi pop. The performance also created a milestone for Indian music, with Randhawa becoming the first India-born artist and the first Punjabi singer to perform on the EDC mainstage.

The collaboration received an enthusiastic response from the festival crowd as Aoki's signature electronic beats blended with Randhawa's Punjabi vocals. The remix gives a fresh dance-floor spin to the original track, which has accumulated over 356 million streams. The official Sirra (Steve Aoki Remix) is now available across streaming platforms via Warner Music India.

Randhawa has previously collaborated with several international artists, including Pitbull, The Chainsmokers, French Montana, LE SSERAFIM and Rick Ross. His EDC appearance comes ahead of his upcoming homecoming concert at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on December 12, 2026. The show will mark his return to live touring after a three-year hiatus.

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film mints Rs 500 crore in opening weekend

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