Guru Randhawa's 'mystery girl' revealed, singer shares photo disclosing identity

Punjabi singer-actor on Wednesday took everyone by surprise when he posted a photo of himself smiling wholeheartedly while holding the hand of a 'mystery girl' on his Instagram handle.

The photo led fans to speculate that the singer had found his 'dream girl' and that he was all geared up to announce his engagement. Even fellow industry colleagues poured in congratulatory wishes in the comments sections.

However, putting all engagement rumours and reports to rest, Guru revealed the identity of the 'mystery girl' by sharing another photo on his social media handle and mentioning that the 'new year, new beginnings' he had earlier mentioned alongside the first photo was a reference to his new song in the New Year. And the girl, whose face was hidden in the first photo was revealed to be none other than actor Sanjana Sanghi, who apparently is the one with whom the singer has collaborated for the upcoming song.

"New Year, NEW SONG with @sanjanasanghi96 @sachetparamparaofficial @quadri.sayeed @arvindrkhaira @tseries.official #bhushankumar #tseries (sic)," Guru captioned the latest photo.

Sanjana too took to her Instagram handle and shared the same picture with Guru where the two are seen in traditional outfits. "Kicking off the new year with a new song alongside my fave," she captioned the picture.

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, Guru had shared a photo with Sanjana but her face was not visible in it. So, excited fans jumped to the conclusion that the singer had found true love. What added fuel to the fire was Guru's caption "new year, new beginnings'.

Take a look at the photo Guru had posted earlier:

For the unversed, Sanjana made her debut as a lead star with 'Dil Bechara' that was released in 2020. She will be next seen in 'Om: The Battle Within' helmed by filmmaker Ahmed Khan, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Guru, on the other hand, hasn't revealed much about this upcoming song which his fans are eagerly waiting for.