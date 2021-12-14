Guru Randhawa makes it Instagram official with Nora Fatehi? His CAPTION suggests so

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have been making headlines after photos of the duo chilling at a beach in Goa surfaced online. A paparazzo dropped photos of Nora donning a front-knot crop top teamed with casual shorts and spending quality tie with Guru who was seen sporting a Hawaiian beach print co-ord set.

After Nora and Guru's pictures went viral on the internet, Nora dropped a sizzling hot photo on her verified Instagram handle dressed in a mermaid-like costume from her next upcoming video with Bosco Martis. In the photo, Nora Fatehi is seen immersed in sparkling water and looking divine wearing a costume full of kaleidoscopic colours. "they said "As long as you live under my ocean, you'll obey my rules" so i left…," Nora captioned her post.

While her 'mermaid photo' did attract attention, fans kept wondering about her viral pictures with Guru Randhawa and speculated if the two were dating.

And now, it seems like Guru just confirmed that the two of them indeed are together. On Tuesday, Guru Randhawa dropped a sizzling hot photo featuring Nora Fatehi and him. In it, Guru can be seen lovingly looking into Nora Fatehi's eyes who is dressed as a mermaid. Guru Randhawa captioned the post, "My mermaid rani @norafatehi (sic)." He followed the caption with a mermaid and crown emoji.

While Guru's caption seems to hint that the two are dating, there's no confirmation. It could be another music video that the two are working on. They have earlier collaborated on the superhit song 'Naach Meri Rani'.

"Get married to this mermaid," wrote a fan on Guru's post. "Kya jodi hai," commented another.

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Nora made her fans go weak in the knees with her sizzling performance in 'Kusu Kusu' from 'Satyamev Jayate 2', she'll next be seen making a special appearance in 'Manika Mage Hithe' in the upcoming film 'Thank God'.