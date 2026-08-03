Guru Randhawa donates Rs 5 lakh for Assam flood relief: 'We cannot let our brothers and sisters fight this alone'

Guru Randhawa’s gesture comes amid a wider relief movement, with several prominent Bollywood celebs, including Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Randeep Hooda, extending financial support to assist flood-hit communities across Assam.

Punjabi singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has extended support to flood-affected communities in Upper Assam by contributing Rs 5 lakh towards emergency relief efforts. The donation has been routed through digital influencer Dimpu Baruah to ensure quick, transparent and direct assistance reaches people affected by the devastating floods.

Baruah, who is leading extensive ground-level relief work through the Hello Life Foundation, has been coordinating aid distribution in some of the worst-hit areas of Assam. The foundation has so far collected over Rs 16.64 lakh through public contributions, which will be used to provide direct financial assistance to displaced families and affected residents. The team is scheduled to visit flood-hit regions in mid-August 2026 to distribute funds for essential needs, including food, clothing, medicines and other supplies.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, as of August 2, 2026, floods in the state have claimed 82 lives, while the number of affected people has reduced to 1.78 lakh across seven districts.

Addressing the crisis, Guru Randhawa said, "The devastation in Assam is heartbreaking, and we cannot let our brothers and sisters fight this crisis alone. While rescue teams and administrative authorities are doing their best, I appeal to everyone nationwide to pitch in and support the recovery."

The contribution adds to Guru Randhawa’s continued involvement in humanitarian initiatives across India. During the 2025 Punjab floods, the singer set up dedicated relief camps in Dera Baba Nanak and Dharowali, providing cattle feed, supporting the rebuilding of damaged homes and distributing premium wheat seeds to affected farmers to help restore their livelihoods.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Guru had also contributed Rs 20 lakh from his personal savings to the PM-CARES Fund and has consistently supported initiatives focused on student education and youth welfare.

Guru Randhawa’s gesture comes amid a wider relief movement, with several prominent personalities, including Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Ananya Birla, Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda, CarryMinati, Gautam Adani, Sajjan Jindal, Badruddin Ajmal, Triggered Insaan and Aaryan Kelvin, extending financial support and donating essential supplies to assist flood-hit communities across Assam.

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