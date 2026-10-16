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Guru Randhawa announces his first ever solo stadium show in Delhi; check date, venue, ticket details here

Guru Randhawa is set to perform in Delhi after three years on December 12 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with an exclusive show titled The Sirra Era Live In Concert.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 04:51 PM IST

Guru Randhawa announces his first ever solo stadium show in Delhi; check date, venue, ticket details here
Guru Randhawa to perform in Delhi in December
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Singer Guru Randhawa is set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in New Delhi on December 12, 2026, with his upcoming concert, The Sirra Era Live In Concert. Produced by Saregama Live in association with Rhythms and Warner Music India, the concert will mark Randhawa's first solo stadium show and his first major live engagement in the national capital since 2023. The event will also mark his return to large-scale domestic live performances after a three-year touring hiatus.

Excited about the show, Guru said in a statement, "Taking a step back from touring was a planned pause, but standing here now, ready to step into a stadium, is incredibly surreal. My fans have been the absolute bedrock of this amazing journey, holding me up through every high and every low. This show isn't about me alone; it's my humble thank-you note to the people who built me. I wanted this homecoming to happen exactly where it all started, looking out at a stadium full of the faces who changed my life, and giving that love and respect straight back to my day ones."

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Executive Vice President-Films, Series And Events, Saregama India stated, "Guru Randhawa's music has a massive connect with audiences, and bringing him to a stadium in Delhi is about taking that connect to a larger scale. For us at Saregama, live entertainment is as much about bringing artists closer to their audiences as it is about building a strong ecosystem around these experiences. Shows like these bring together multiple teams, partners and businesses, all working towards one shared goal: delivering a great experience for fans. It’s this collective effort that makes the live entertainment business exciting, and we’re happy to continue being a part of it."

Guru will perform his most loved hits and chartbusters, including Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Patola, Dopamine, AZUL, Naach Meri Rani, Made In India, Qatal, Slowly Slowly, Sirra, and Ban Ja Rani, at The Sirra Era Live In Concert. The exclusive one night only show is expected to be a high-demand event. Tickets will be available exclusively on District By Zomato.

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