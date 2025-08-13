Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Guru Dutt’s granddaughter Karuna reveals he stayed in touch with Geeta Dutt even after their separation: 'He used to...'

When asked where Geeta Dutt stayed after her separation from Guru Dutt, Karuna shared that she continued to live in Mumbai, although they resided in separate homes.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 07:37 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram

Guru Dutt, one of the most enigmatic filmmakers and actors in the Hindi film industry, has long intrigued people with his personal life and relationships. In an exclusive interview with IANS on the occasion of the hundredth birth anniversary of Guru Dutt, the filmmaker and actor’s granddaughters, Gouri and Karuna Dutt, spoke about his films, life, hobbies, and more.

When asked where Geeta Dutt stayed after her separation from Guru Dutt, Karuna shared that she continued to live in Mumbai, although they resided in separate homes. When further asked, if they had exchanged any letters after their separation, Karuna revealed, “He used to write letters to her early in his career, whenever he traveled outside Mumbai to work on film scripts or scout locations. In those letters, he would write to our Dadiji(Geeta Dutt) to say that he would be back soon and that they would go on a holiday together, and things like that.”

She continued “When they were separated he would communicate with her through telephone.”

For the unversed, Guru Dutt was a veteran filmmaker and actor who was mostly active during the 1940s and 1950s. He is known for iconic films like ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghula, ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand’, ‘Mr. & Mrs. 55’, and many more.

He passed away at the young age of thirty-nine. His films gained cult status after his demise. He met classical and playback singer Geeta Dutt on the sets of ‘Baazi’ and later married her.

Recently, to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Guru Dutt, six of his films — including Pyaasa, Baaz, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, and Mr. & Mrs. 55 — have been restored and screened in theatres across India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

