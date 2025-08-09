Guru Dutt's alleged closeness with THIS actress led to his broken marriage with Geeta Dutt, she once confessed 'he was obsessed with...'

One of the most trying times in Geeta Dutt and Guru Dutt's marriage came because of his growing closeness with Waheeda Rehman. The two often collaborated, and some of their most memorable films include Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, and Chaudhvin Ka Chand.

Guru Dutt, born Vasanth Kumar Shivashankar Padukone, often regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of Indian cinema, was known for his incredible career in the film industry; however, he also always remained in the news for his turbulent personal life, especially because of his alleged closeness with Waheeda Rehman. Many, to this day, believe that his relationship with the Pyaasa actress played a major role in breaking his marriage with his wife, Geeta Dutt.

What was the relationship between Geeta Dutt and Guru Dutt?

In 1953, Guru Dutt married popular playback singer Geeta Roy (later Geeta Dutt). The couple were engaged for three years before they decided to tie the knot, despite family opposition. Together, they welcomed three children, Tarun, Arun, and Nina.

However, despite marrying for love, Guru Dutt had an unhappy marital life. According to his brother, Atma Ram, Guru Dutt was "a strict disciplinarian as far as work was concerned, but totally undisciplined in his personal life." He also smoked and drank heavily, and kept odd hours, causing friction in his home life.

Did Guru Dutt and Geeta Dutt separate due to Waheeda Rehman?

One of the most trying times in their marriage came because of Guru Dutt's growing closeness with Waheeda Rehman. The two often collaborated, and some of their most memorable films include Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, and Chaudhvin Ka Chand.

Waheeda Rehman considered Guru Dutt to be her mentor; however, their love and admiration were open for all to see. Guru Dutt's sister, Lalitha Lajmi, once confessed how Geeta Dutt was "suspicious" of almost every actress he worked with, but she was most insecure about Waheeda Rehman, which only deepened the rift in their marriage.

Was Waheeda Rehman in love with Guru Dutt?

In a conversation with author Nasreen Munni Kabir for Conversations with Waheeda Rehman, the actress once delved deep into her relationship with Guru Dutt and said that for him, work always came first, even before his wife and children. "His work came first, then his wife and children. He was obsessed with filmmaking. None of my film colleagues have ever asked me personal questions about our relationship. It was always other people and the press who were curious, and still are, almost sixty years later," she said.

Despite incessant rumours, neither Guru Dutt nor Waheeda Rehman ever spoke publicly about their rumoured relationship.

How did Guru Dutt die?

On October 10, 1964, Guru Dutt (39) was found dead in his bed in his rented apartment at Pedder Road in Bombay. He is said to have been mixing alcohol and sleeping pills. At the time of his death, he had separated from Geeta Dutt and was living alone. 8 years after his death, Geeta Dutt also died, aged 41, in 1972, due to liver damage from excessive drinking.

