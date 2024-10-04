Gurdas Maan says his latest album Sound of Soil 'is heartfelt tribute' to his roots, culture: 'Each track reflects..'

Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Gurdas Maan reflected upon the new album and how it is his homage to his Punjabi roots and culture.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 11:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Following the overwhelming response to the first song, "Main Hi Jhoothi," Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan on Thursday unveiled full audio tracks from his latest album 'Sound of Soil'. Produced by Sai Productions and Speed Records, the music for the album is composed by Jatinder Shah, adding a contemporary touch to Gurdas Maan's timeless sound.

Gurdas Maan shared his feelings in a statement shared by his team, "The first track of my album received an overwhelming response, and now, following the requests from everyone for the rest of the tracks, I offer this piece of my heart to you. I am deeply grateful to share Sound of Soil with my beloved audience. This album is a heartfelt tribute to my roots, my culture, and the stories that connect us all. Each track reflects the emotions and experiences that shape our lives, and I hope it resonates with everyone who listens."

The video of the second track, "Laggiyan Ne Maujaan," was released today along with the other audio tracks. The song, 'Laggiyan Ne Maujaan (Natiya Kalam),' captures the joy of celebrations, infusing traditional rhythms with a modern flair. Following this is 'Chitey Chitey Danda'n,' a lively track that echoes the vibrant energy of Punjabi folk culture.

The album continues with 'Maa Boli,' a heartfelt tribute to the mother tongue, and 'Ve Sohneya,' which resonates with the warmth of love and the beauty of enduring relationships.

The album also includes 'Panchhi Udd Gaye,' 'Dekh Laila (Traditional),' 'Bidesaa'n Nu' and 'Tappe'. Gurdaas Maan has been enthralling audiences with his energetic songs for decades now. 'Ki Banu Duniya Da', 'Challa', 'Ishq Di Maari' and 'Boot Polishan' are some of his popular songs.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

