Gupt: Did you know who pushed Kajol to play negative lead in Bobby Deol's starrer? Writer reveals

Bobby Deol, Kajol, and Manisha Koirala starrer Gupt- The Hidden Truth is one of the finest suspense thrillers from Bollywood. The film has gained cult status, and it enjoys a massive fan following. This month, the film has completed its 25 years, and a special screening was organised for the stars and die-hard Gupt fans.

The special event was graced by the lead pair, Bobby Deol, and Kajol, along with director Rajiv Rai, writer Shabbir Boxwala, and other cast members like Dilip Tahil, Tej Sapru, Mukesh Rishi, Anjaan Srivastav and others. Before the movie was played in the theatre, a special interaction was conducted with the cast and crew, and there we got to know the biggest reveal of all time. Till now, everyone knows who's the main killer in the film. Kajol aced the performance of a possessive lover, and that made her win Best Actress in the negative role. But did you know what was Kajol's reaction when she was offered the role of Isha Diwan?

During the interaction, Kajol revealed that when Rajiv narrated the script, she thought for a while, and then jumped in excitement, saying, "I will do it... this will be so cool." However, Shabbir corrected her and said, "Let me correct you, Kajol, apart from you, your sister (Tanishaa Mukerji) was more exicted, and she pushed you for doing it. She was there throughout the narration, and the first thing she told her was 'how can you miss this part? You should definitely do it.' Well, the rest is history. Bobby Deol also spoke about his film crossing the milestone of 25 years and said, "Out of all the films, I did earlier... I enjoyed the most while shooting Gupt." Even Kajol agreed with this and joked, "Apart from on-screen fights, there were no fights or arguments off-camera, and I enjoy every moment while shooting this film." Gupt was released in July 1997.