Guns and Gulaabs: Makers introduce RajKummar Rao as Paana Tipu, drop new motion poster

Guns and Gulaabs: Makers introduce RajKummar Rao as Paana Tipu, drop new motion poster

The poster of Guns and Gulaabs introduced RajKummar Rao as Paana Tipu.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

On Sunday, the makers of Guns and Gulaabs dropped the new motion poster of RajKummar Rao. filmmakers Raj and DK dropped the poster with the caption, “Coming with swag, style and umm… a spanner! Introducing Paana Tipu! @rajkummar_rao Guns & Gulaabs Trailer in 3 days!!”

The poster of Guns and Gulaabs introduced RajKummar as Paana Tipu. As soon as the makers dropped the poster, fans reacted, one of them wrote, “Rajkumar Rao the real her.” The second one said, “Rao, Raj & Dk together to panna.” The third one said, “Are yrr trailer jane do movie kb la rhe ho wo btao na.”

Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that the Badhaai Do star is in talks for another promising project. Going by the reports, he is likely to essay the iconic character of revolutionary Bhagat Singh in his next. A team of writers is reportedly researching various aspects of Bhagat Singh’s life for the script of the movie. It is believed that it will take around 6 to 8 months for the writers to finalise the research. According to the reports, Rajkummar Rao is already involved in the project.

A source close to the development was quoted saying that Rajkummar Rao is passionate about a project and is also very eager to play the revolutionary leader soon. They added that the venture is in a very nascent stage of development now and a team of writers is busy researching the episodes from Bhagat Singh’s life. The sources further explained that the actor himself is a part of the script development process. He is believed to be treating this as his pet project.

Moreover, the film is being planned for a leading digital player. The sources were quoted saying to Pinkvilla, “The team wants to make content around Bhagat Singh unlike anything is done before. Rather than going in the conventional film format, the team is also exploring the long-form format for the story. It’s all in very early stages at the moment and the writing in itself will take another 6 to 8 months."

 

