Although the new releases show a jump on Saturday, the 4-week-old Ramayana continues to dominate the cinemas, beating Gunmaaster G9 and Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Gunmaaster G9 vs Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office collection: On Day 2, Emraan Hashmi's actioner Gunmaaster G9 and Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya showed a decent jump in the collection. However, the new releases got beaten by the weeks-old blockbuster, Ramayana Part 1. The early estimates of Gunmaaster G9, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and Ramayana are shared by Sacnilk, and the figures hint that Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer will continue to lead the box office.

Gunmaaster G9 box office collection

On Saturday, the film showed a jump of 19.2% from Friday, and earned a net of Rs 4.35 crore from 7591 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 9.50 crore. Till now, the total India net collections of Sooraj Barjatya's film is Rs 8 crore so far. When it comes to overseas, the film collected Rs 50 lakh on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 80 lakh so far. The worldwide gross collection of Gunmaaster G9 is Rs 10.30 crore.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office collection

Sooraj Barjatya's family drama musical, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, showed better growth than Emraan's film, with 31.3%. As Sacnilk reported, on Saturday, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-starrer earned a net of Rs 5.25 crore from 7126 shows. The total India gross collections of the film are Rs 11 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 9.25 crore so far. When it comes to overseas, the film earned Rs 4 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 7.75 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection of Yeh Prem Mol Liya is Rs 18.75 crore.

Ramayana box office collection

Released in cinemas on November 5, 2026, Ramayana continues to lead the box office race. On Day 24, Ramayana collected Rs 14.65 crore nett from 7025 shows. This includes Rs 9.50 crore from Hindi, Rs 1.90 crore from Tamil, Rs 1.60 crore from Malayalam, Rs 1.40 crore from Kannada, and Rs 25 lakh from Telugu. The total India gross collections of Ramayana are Rs 1212.55 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 1015.20 crore so far. When it comes to overseas, the film collected Rs 7.00 crore on Day 24, taking total overseas gross to Rs 602.00 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection of Ramayana is Rs 1814.55 crore. Ramayana will continue to dominate the box office throughout the week as well.

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