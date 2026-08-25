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Gunmaaster G9 teaser: As Awarapan 2 hits 200 crore, Emraan Hashmi reloaded as 'ghatak aashiq' to protect love; fans say 'iss baar 400 crore paar'

In the wave of Awarapan 2's success, Emraan Hashmi is now geared up to ignite the big screen with another aashiqui-turned-protector in Gunmaaster G9.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 04:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Gunmaaster G9 teaser: As Awarapan 2 hits 200 crore, Emraan Hashmi reloaded as 'ghatak aashiq' to protect love; fans say 'iss baar 400 crore paar'
Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D'Souza in Gunmaaster G9 (Image source: Screengrab)
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2026 can be called the Year of Emraan Hashmi. After breaking records with Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi is back with Gunmaaster G9. In the wake of Awarapan 2, the makers of Gunmaaster G9 dropped an intriguing teaser, introducing the reloaded Emraan Hashmi protecting his love (played by Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh) against the ruthless world, terror, and crime. Gunmaaster G9 also marks the reunion of Hashmi, Aditya Datt, and Himesh Reshammiya.

What is Gunmaaster G9 all about? 

The film's teaser introduces audiences to the action-packed world of Gunmaaster G9, where Eshwar is set to die while protecting his love. It also gives a glimpse of the chemistry between its lead cast. The combination of action, romance, and music makes it a typical Emraan Hashmi's theatrical entertainer.

Here's the teaser of Gunmaaster G9

Netizens' reactions to Gunmaaster G9 teaser

As expected, the teaser went viral in no time, with fans praising the return of the Emraan Hashmi era. A netizen wrote, "Abki baar 400 crore paar." Another netizen wrote, "Emraan Hashmi + Himesh Reshammiya = Music Mafia." One of the netizens wrote, "Bhai, seriously lag raha hai ki we are back in that era of 2003-2011. Emraan is back. Emraan-Himesh combo is back." One of the netizens wrote, "This New Year Himesh Reshammiya & Emraan era will rewind the 2010s era." An internet user wrote, "Himesh Reshammiya and Emraan Hashmi are reuniting after a decade. Blockbuster loading."

Emraan Hashmi on reuniting with Aditya Datt

Actor Emraan Hashmi said, "Adi and I have worked together in the past, and we share a wonderful relationship as creative collaborators. We get each other intrinsically, and when we are on set, we bring out the best in each other. I play Eshwar in the film— an ordinary dairy farm owner who is willing to go to any lengths for his beloved!"

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan asks fans to help him, grants them power to CONFIRM a housemate among..., netizens react

About Gunmaaster G9 

Led by Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh in his debut. Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Sangeeta Ahir. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action romance is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

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