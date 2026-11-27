With Gunmaaster G9, Emraan Hashmi's gym-buddy, Sagar Tugnait, got an opportunity to fight toe-to-toe with the star. Sagar opened up about the response he's getting to play Aslam Pathaan.

Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 has been released, and actor Sagar Tugnait is overwhelmed by the response he's getting for his role as Aslam Pathan. Although his character has a relatively brief screen presence, Tugnait impressed, as he fought toe-to-toe with Gunmasster. Following the film’s release, Tugnait shared his thoughts about the reception, admitting that, being a limited character, he has been receiving encouraging responses from friends, family and well-wishers. Sagar called himself fortunate to have been part of a project that gave him the opportunity to play such a crucial character.

Sagar Tugnait on Gunmaaster G9

Speaking about his role and experience of working with Emraan and director Aditya Datt, Tugnait said, “I feel truly blessed to have been part of Gunmaaster G9. Even though Aslam Pathan has limited screen time, the character has an important place in the story, and that made the opportunity special for me. The response from friends and family after the release has been very encouraging. I am grateful to director Aditya Datt for trusting me with this role and to producers Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, along with the entire production team, for giving me this opportunity. The actor also spoke warmly about sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi, describing the experience as memorable.

About Gunmaaster G9

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 is an action thriller starring Emraan Hashmi in the titular role, along with Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles. The other cast includes Abhishek Singh, Avneet Kaur, Shaad Randhawa, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Samarth Jurel, Resh Lamba, Inayat Verma, Sagar Tugnait, Treesha Thosar, and Gaurav S Singh. Gunmaaster G9 was released in cinemas on November 27, clashing with Sooraj Barjatya, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sharvari's Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Gunmaaster G9 is Emraan's second release of the year after the superhit Awarapan 2.

Also read: Yeh Prem Mol Liya movie review: Even Ayushmann, Sharvari can't save Sooraj Barjatya's desperate attempt to reboot his cinema with boring, unrealistic drama