'Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl' teaser: Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film gets OTT release

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to star in much-awaited film, a story of air force pilot Gunjan Saxena with her latest project titled Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. Janhvi stars in the titular role in this film directed by Sharan Sharma. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij, and Ayesha Raza in pivotal roles.

Today the makers of the film shared a short video that showcased the journey of real-life and Janhvi narrating an introduction to her character in the film.

Producer Apoorva Mehta tweeted, "An inspiring true story of dreams! Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl, coming soon on Netflix. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @karanjohar #Janhvi @TripathiiPankaj @Imangadbedi @ItsViineetKumar #ManavVij @sharansharma @NetflixIndia @ZeeMusicCompany."

Watch the video here.

Gunjan Saxena is all set to skip a theatrical release owing to the coronavirus pandemic and will see a direct OTT release on Netflix. In a statement, speaking about the film, the film's producer Karan Johar said, "Gunjan Saxena is a defining film based on a true story about a woman who showed unparalleled courage, and inspiration to many in the coming years. We are excited to partner with Netflix and share this fearless story about following your heart and your dreams with millions around the world."

For the uninformed, Gunjan Saxena is based on the life of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan, made history when she became the first Indian woman in combat during the Kargil war. The story is extra special because it is from a time long before women fighter pilots were commissioned into the Indian Air Force.