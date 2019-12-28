'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl': Janhvi Kapoor pens a heartfelt note on wrapping her upcoming film

Janhvi Kapoor's second big-screen release after Dhadak is Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. Before that, the young actor has Ghost Stories in which she will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's directorial. Talking about Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, Janhvi will be seen playing the titular role of Indian Air Force Pilot. She is starring alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. The first look of the film was unveiled in August and it was impressive, indeed.

Now, Janhvi took to her Instagram page and shared a series of BTS photos from the sets of Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. In the photos, she is seen posing in IAF uniform on a chopper, with director Sharan Sharma among many others. She has wrapped the shoot of the film

Janhvi penned a heartfelt note on the occasion of the same stating, "Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma - like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it."

Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl is produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release on March 13, 2020.