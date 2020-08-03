'Gunjan Saxena' first song 'Bharat Ki Beti' unveiled

Days after 'Gunjan Saxena's trailer was unveiled, the first song from the movie has been revealed. The first song, titled 'Bharat Ki Beti', is about Janhvi Kapoor aspiring to achieve her dream of becoming an Air Force Pilot, and her father Pankaj Tripathi supporting her decision.

The song is mainly about the father-daughter relationship. Janhvi is seen giving Pankaj a hug every now-and-then, especially when he stands tall for her, supporting her dreams when nobody else did.

Arijit Singh has crooned the song with Arhaan Khan, Rohan Vaidya, Harshavardhan Gore, Rashi Harmalkar, Shahana Shome & Aahana Goyal as the backup singers. Amit Trivedi has produced and composed by Amit Trivedi.

Here's the song:

Netflix India describes the premise of the movie as 'Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena makes history in her journey from aspiring aviator to India’s first female combat pilot in the Kargil War.'

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. This is Janhvi's third outing after Dhadak and Ghost Stories. The biopic is set to be streamed from August 15, 2020.