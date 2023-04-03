Guneet Monga reveals she wanted to take Raghu, Ammu to Oscars, wanted 'tux for Raghu, gown for Ammu'

Guneet Monga

Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves made India proud as their film The Elephant Whisperers' won Best Documentary Short at The 95th Academy Awards. In a recent interview, Guneet revealed that she wanted to thank Raghu and Ammu, the two calves featured in the film, and even wanted to take them to the Oscars.

Guneet posted a part of her conversation with RJ Rohini on her Instagram. During the interaction, Guneet disclosed that they had wished, if they could take Raghu and Ammu to The Academy Awards. She said, "I would like to thank Booman and Bellie, Raghu and Ammu... who I wish we could take to the champagne carpet and the Oscars! In fact, we used to always say 'Tux for Raghu, gown for Ammu'... even in our internal conversations while stylists conversations… we were like 'Tux for Raghu!' so you know (smiles)... when the shortlist happened this was our talk internally... let's get tux ready for Raghu and a gown for Ammu."

Here's the video

The Elephant Whisperers created history at the Oscars this past week as it became the first Indian production to win the Academy Award. Director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga received the award on stage amid a loud ovation. However, there was a bitter moment when Guneet’s emotional acceptance speech was cut short by the producers of the event due to a time limit for acceptance speeches at the awards. Guneet looked baffled on stage and The act was criticised by many in the American media too, who felt that she should have been allowed to speak.

The Elephant Whisperers is a documentary that focuses on a tribal couple – Bomman and Bellie – and their bond with an injured elephant calf that they raise. The film was shot over five years and was released to acclaim on Netflix last year. It won the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Subject category.