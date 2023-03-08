Gumrah teaser: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur face off in intense murder mystery; viewers say it gives Ek Villain vibe

Gumrah Teaser

Filmmakers have started using new tactics to increase the curiosity in the audience for their movies and to create a buzz around the movie. One such interesting way was used by the filmmakers of Gumrah who promised the public a teaser but instead fooled them by releasing the poster which created hype for the movie. Now, the teaser for the movie Gumrah is released.

Gumrah starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Ronit Roy is a murder mystery directed by Vardhan Ketkar who is making his debut as a director with the film. The movie is a remake of the 2019 Tamil movie Thadam helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. In the movie, Aditya Roy Kapoor will be seen in a different avatar playing a double role while Mrunal Thakur will play the role of a cop. The two will have a fiery face-off which will be interesting to watch. The duo has paired up together in the film for the very first time and the fans can’t wait to watch their performance in the film.

Aditya Roy Kapoor looks ferocious with a perfect dialogue-delivering skill which makes his character much more intense on the other hand Mrunal Thakur looks strong-headed as a cop in the teaser. Ronit Roy will also play the role of a cop, going by the teaser. The teaser of the murder mystery looks promising and has increased the curiosity among the viewers.

Netizens were all praises for the fresh pairing and wrote, “Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are killing it together.” Viewers praised Aditya Roy Kapoor and called him an underrated actor and said, “Aditya Roy Kapoor is a very underrated superstar of Bollywood his acting skills in every role are too good.” Fans were also happy to see Mrunal Thakur as a cop and wrote, “Glad to see Mrunal back in action.” While some praised the cinematography, some commented, “Why are you giving the feel of a combination of Ek Villain and Malang?” Fans have a lot of expectations from the movie’s music as it will be composed by Mithoon, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, and Abhijit Vaghani.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar. Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Anjum Khetani under the banner of T-series and Cine 1 Studios and will hit the theatres on 7th April 2023