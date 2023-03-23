Gumraah trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur plays lookalikes accused of murder, Mrunal Thakur tries to unravel unsolvable mystery

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in Gumraah

The trailer of the thriller Gumraah was unveiled in a grand event in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. The murder mystery stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role for the first time, with Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The trailer has received praise from the fans for its unusual concept and Aditya’s take on the double role.

The trailer begins with a man in a yellow raincoat committing a murder with an ice pick. Mrunal Thakur, a police officer, then appears, and deduces that it is a ‘well-planned murder’. We then see Aditya Roy Kapur as he kicks some butt against goons and romances a girl with equal ease. But then, the cops see he is captured in the CCTV at the murder scene. They pick him up and senior cop Ronit Roy declares ‘case closed’

The twist appears as some other cops have detained another individual, a second Aditya. It is uncertain which one of them is the killer and now the cops must find out which one of them was captured in the CCTV. A montage follows that pits both characters as both innocent and guilty.

Fans were all praise for the film and Aditya’s double role in particular. “This looks mind-blowing now this is what you call content,” read one content. Many viewers praised Aditya for making his two characters so distinct and called him an underrated actor. One wrote, “Aditya is an underrated actor he deserves more.” Another comment read, “Aditya roy kapoor in a double role for the first time his playing both the characters intensely.”

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. Gumraah will release in cinemas on the April 7, 2023