Gumraah OTT release: When, where to watch Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur-starrer crime thriller

Gumraah/File photo

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role and Mrunal Thakur as a cop, the crime thriller drama Gumraah was released in the theatres on April 7. The film, which marked the directorial debut of Vardhan Ketkar, is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam with Arun Vijay in a double role.

Within just two months of its release, Gumraah is now streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant shared an announcement video on its social media handles in which Mrunal is seated in between two Aditya Roy Kapurs with the caption, "Today’s Sunday breakfast menu includes 2 Aditya Roy Kapurs, 1 Mrunal Thakur and an unlimited dose of suspense & thrill!".

The film sees Aditya in his career's first double role as the two suspects in a murder case with Mrunal playing a cop and trying to unravel the mystery of who's the real killer among the two. Ronit Roy, Deepak Kalra, Ivan Rodrigues, and Vedika Pinto also feature in key supporting roles.

After the film hit the theatres in April, a Twitter user wrote on the micro-blogging platform, "Already seen Thadam (original Tamil Version) so not interested in it". Mrunal quote-tweeted them and replied, "Mere aur Aditya ke liye Dekh lo Sir (Watch it at least for me and Aditya, Sir)". The actress's sweet reply won the hearts of the netizens.



READ | Mrunal Thakur wins the internet with sweet reply to Twitter user saying he won't watch her latest release Gumraah

Gumraah turned out to be a massive commercial failure as it collected only Rs 8.28 crore net in India and a worldwide gross of Rs 10.68 crore in its lifetime theatrical run. The film had received mixed reviews from audiences and critics, and now we would have to wait if the film is counted among those who find their audiences online.