Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Gumraah OTT release: When, where to watch Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur-starrer crime thriller

Gumraah sees Aditya Roy Kapur in his career's first double role as the two suspects in a murder case with Mrunal Thakur playing a cop and trying to unravel the mystery of who's the real killer among the two.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Gumraah OTT release: When, where to watch Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur-starrer crime thriller
Gumraah/File photo

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role and Mrunal Thakur as a cop, the crime thriller drama Gumraah was released in the theatres on April 7. The film, which marked the directorial debut of Vardhan Ketkar, is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam with Arun Vijay in a double role. 

Within just two months of its release, Gumraah is now streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant shared an announcement video on its social media handles in which Mrunal is seated in between two Aditya Roy Kapurs with the caption, "Today’s Sunday breakfast menu includes 2 Aditya Roy Kapurs, 1 Mrunal Thakur and an unlimited dose of suspense & thrill!".

The film sees Aditya in his career's first double role as the two suspects in a murder case with Mrunal playing a cop and trying to unravel the mystery of who's the real killer among the two. Ronit Roy, Deepak Kalra, Ivan Rodrigues, and Vedika Pinto also feature in key supporting roles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

After the film hit the theatres in April, a Twitter user wrote on the micro-blogging platform, "Already seen Thadam (original Tamil Version) so not interested in it". Mrunal quote-tweeted them and replied, "Mere aur Aditya ke liye Dekh lo Sir (Watch it at least for me and Aditya, Sir)". The actress's sweet reply won the hearts of the netizens.

READ | Mrunal Thakur wins the internet with sweet reply to Twitter user saying he won't watch her latest release Gumraah

Gumraah turned out to be a massive commercial failure as it collected only Rs 8.28 crore net in India and a worldwide gross of Rs 10.68 crore in its lifetime theatrical run. The film had received mixed reviews from audiences and critics, and now we would have to wait if the film is counted among those who find their audiences online.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
First photos: CSK star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with Utkarsha Pawar, pictures go viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.