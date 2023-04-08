Gumraah box office collection day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur's film is his career's worst opener, collects only Rs 1.10 crore

Aditya Roy Kapur's latest film failed to benefit Good Friday holiday, and it has opened less than actor's last film Rashtra Kavach Om.

Gumraah box office collection day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur's crime thriller Gumraah released on Good Friday, April 7, and yet the film failed to collect decent numbers on its first day. Vardhan Ketkar-directed Gumraah is Aditya's first film in which he's playing a double role.

The film opened up with unfavourable reviews from critics, and even the masses didn't relate to the film. Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the opening day numbers of Gumraah and announced that the film only collected Rs 1.10 crore on Friday. Taran wrote, "#Gumraah puts up a lacklustre total on Day 1, despite holiday [#GoodFriday]… Fri ₹ 1.10 cr. #India biz." The analyst further added that the film needs to show miraculous growth on its second and third days for a decent weekend.

Here's the tweet

When it comes to comparing opening day figures of Aditya's film, Gumraah ranks as his career's lowest-opener. As per the data provided by Bollywood Hungama, Aditya's highest opener is multi-starrer Kalank (2019), a film in which Aditya played the second lead after Varun Dhawan. The actor's biggest solo opener is Malang (2020). The Mohit Suri's directorial collected Rs 6.71 crores on the first day of its release.

Before Gumraah, Aditya was seen in the series The Night Manager . Aditya's foray into the web was appreciated and the series garnered love from the masses. Aditya, who played the titular role in the recently-released web series, received a video call from Tom Hiddleston, who had essayed the role in the British original. Aditya shared screengrabs of his interaction with Tom on Instagram.