Gumraah box office collection day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur's film is his career's worst opener, collects only Rs 1.10 crore

Aditya Roy Kapur's latest film failed to benefit Good Friday holiday, and it has opened less than actor's last film Rashtra Kavach Om.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Gumraah box office collection day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur's crime thriller Gumraah released on Good Friday, April 7, and yet the film failed to collect decent numbers on its first day. Vardhan Ketkar-directed Gumraah is Aditya's first film in which he's playing a double role. 
 
The film opened up with unfavourable reviews from critics, and even the masses didn't relate to the film. Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the opening day numbers of Gumraah and announced that the film only collected Rs 1.10 crore on Friday. Taran wrote, "#Gumraah puts up a lacklustre total on Day 1, despite holiday [#GoodFriday]… Fri ₹ 1.10 cr. #India biz." The analyst further added that the film needs to show miraculous growth on its second and third days for a decent weekend.  
 
When it comes to comparing opening day figures of Aditya's film, Gumraah ranks as his career's lowest-opener. As per the data provided by Bollywood Hungama, Aditya's highest opener is multi-starrer Kalank (2019), a film in which Aditya played the second lead after Varun Dhawan. The actor's biggest solo opener is Malang (2020). The Mohit Suri's directorial collected Rs 6.71 crores on the first day of its release. 
 
Before Gumraah, Aditya was seen in the series The Night Manager. Aditya's foray into the web was appreciated and the series garnered love from the masses. Aditya, who played the titular role in the recently-released web series, received a video call from Tom Hiddleston, who had essayed the role in the British original. Aditya shared screengrabs of his interaction with Tom on Instagram.
 
Aditya shared two pictures from his video call with Tom Hiddleston on Instagram, wherein he revealed that Tom watched the Indian version of the show and had some ‘kind words’ to say about it. Alongside the two screenshots of the chat, the actor wrote, “The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday! He had some kind words to say. Bas aur kya chahiye (What else does one need).” The second season of The Night Manager will be out in June. 
 

