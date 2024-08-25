Gulshan Devaiah shuts down troll calling him 'one of the worst actors': 'What a creative way to...'

Here's how Gulshan Devaiah responded to an X user who called him "one of the worst actors" and added he was "totally miscast in a nice movie Ulajh."

From Hunterrr and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to Dahaad and Guns & Gulaabs, Gulshan Devaiah has always impressed the audiences with his performances in films and shows. The actor is also known for his witty, amusing posts and replies on X (formerly Twitter). We saw another such instance recently.

On Saturday, August 24, a user on X tagged Gulshan and called him "one of the worst actors". He wrote, "@gulshandevaiah is one of the worst actor, totally miscast in a nice movie ULAJH, Shoul have cast someone else." The actor shut down the troll with his sarcastic reply and even acknowledged his praise for his latest film Ulajh. "What a creative way to give me a compliment. Thanks Aijaz", Gulshan replied to him.

When one of the netizens asked Gulshan to not take these people seriously, the Bad Cop actor responded, "I don’t because somewhere I think I know how good or bad I really am and where I have scope to improve. But I also think it’s a fair opinion made because it’s always subjective from individual to individual or bot to bot. I’m just fooling around sometimes with such opinions." Another netizen wrote, "Ignore him he is too naive to understand your craft. You are one of the finest of actor especially today’s times", and Gulshan said, "He’s entitled to his opinion. I’m just joking."

What a creative way to give me a compliment. Thanks Aijaz https://t.co/qeQFWWEdMS pic.twitter.com/YzeKlXpVUp — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) August 24, 2024

I don’t because somewhere I think I know how good or bad I really am and where I have scope to improve. But I also think it’s a fair opinion made because it’s always subjective from individual to individual or bot to bot. I’m just fooling around sometimes with such opinions. August 24, 2024

He’s entitled to his opinion. I’m just joking — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) August 24, 2024

Talking about Ulajh, the spy thriller was headlined by Janhvi Kapoor. Released earlier this month on August 2, the film failed to perform well at the box office and could only earn Rs 8.7 crore net in India with the worldwide gross collections of Rs 11.25 crore (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). The film also starred Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Jitendra Joshi, and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles.

READ | Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.