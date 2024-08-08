Gulshan Devaiah says giving silver medal to Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024 would be ‘unfair’ to other athletes

Vinesh Phogat bid adieu to her international wrestling career today (August 8) after she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024. However, the wrestler appealed against her disqualification from the Olympic finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal. Gulshan Devaiah has now penned a note and said Vinesh getting a Silver medal is 'unfair' against other disqualified athletes.

Gulshan Devaiah shared a picture of Vinesh on X (formerly Twitter) and shared a slightly different take. "Emotionally I hope an appeal is accepted & Vinesh is awarded the Silver but I also feel it’s unfair on every other athlete who’s been disqualified earlier under the same circumstances. I’m deciding to accept it and move on but it’s not really about how I feel."

He further added, "This must be unimaginable and devastating for Vinesh & her team. As a fellow Indian, I say thank you champ!!! Be Well (raised hands emoji). Vande Mataram (folded hands emoji)."

A person commented on his post, “Just to know, when was the last time a player was disqualified like this in the finals?” Gulshan replied, “I don’t know. As much as i want her to win, and get our appeal accepted, I’d want it to be on fair grounds. I’m no expert on this field or claim to have stats stacked in my inbox. I’m her fellow Indian who’s upset with this situation & also wants this to be fair because I don’t want anyone questioning her win if the appeal is accepted (I hope it is & I hope our officials are making a strong case) More importantly i hope she’s ok with this unfortunate situation. The pressure and disappointment is unimaginable to us.”

From Dharmendra to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, many actors extended their support for Vinesh Phogat after she got disqualified for being 100 grams overweight before the final wrestling match and retiring after this. Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah is currently seen in the movie Ulajh alongside Janhvi Kapoor which failed to make a mark at the box office.

