Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vikram Bhatt reveals why Aamir Khan never worked with him after Ghulam: 'I can't endlessly wait for...'

Bangladesh: BNP-Jamaat alliance poses danger to India's security

Japan earthquake: Magnitude 7.1 quake hits southern part of island nation, tsunami warning issued

Gulshan Devaiah says giving silver medal to Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024 would be ‘unfair’ to other athletes

SC to hear plea against Bombay HC ban on hijab, burqa in colleges tomorrow

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vikram Bhatt reveals why Aamir Khan never worked with him after Ghulam: 'I can't endlessly wait for...'

Vikram Bhatt reveals why Aamir Khan never worked with him after Ghulam: 'I can't endlessly wait for...'

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Bangladesh: BNP-Jamaat alliance poses danger to India's security

Bangladesh: BNP-Jamaat alliance poses danger to India's security

Tips to improve liver health

Tips to improve liver health

7 most dangerous fish in the world 

7 most dangerous fish in the world 

Foods to avoid before bedtime

Foods to avoid before bedtime

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Gulshan Devaiah says giving silver medal to Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024 would be ‘unfair’ to other athletes

Gulshan Devaiah says giving silver medal to Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024 would be ‘unfair’ to other athletes

Vikram Bhatt reveals why Aamir Khan never worked with him after Ghulam: 'I can't endlessly wait for...'

Vikram Bhatt reveals why Aamir Khan never worked with him after Ghulam: 'I can't endlessly wait for...'

'There is something so attractive...': Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala grosses out Reddit

'There is something so attractive...': Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala grosses out Reddit

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Gulshan Devaiah says giving silver medal to Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024 would be ‘unfair’ to other athletes

Gulshan Devaiah feels giving the Silver medal to Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics will be 'unfair' against other disqualified athletes.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 03:00 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Gulshan Devaiah says giving silver medal to Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024 would be ‘unfair’ to other athletes
Vinesh Phogat and Gulshan Devaiah
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vinesh Phogat bid adieu to her international wrestling career today (August 8) after she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024. However, the wrestler appealed against her disqualification from the Olympic finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal. Gulshan Devaiah has now penned a note and said Vinesh getting a Silver medal is 'unfair' against other disqualified athletes. 

Gulshan Devaiah shared a picture of Vinesh on X (formerly Twitter) and shared a slightly different take. "Emotionally I hope an appeal is accepted & Vinesh is awarded the Silver but I also feel it’s unfair on every other athlete who’s been disqualified earlier under the same circumstances. I’m deciding to accept it and move on but it’s not really about how I feel."

He further added, "This must be unimaginable and devastating for Vinesh & her team. As a fellow Indian, I say thank you champ!!! Be Well (raised hands emoji). Vande Mataram (folded hands emoji)."

A person commented on his post, “Just to know, when was the last time a player was disqualified like this in the finals?” Gulshan replied, “I don’t know. As much as i want her to win, and get our appeal accepted, I’d want it to be on fair grounds. I’m no expert on this field or claim to have stats stacked in my inbox. I’m her fellow Indian who’s upset with this situation & also wants this to be fair because I don’t want anyone questioning her win if the appeal is accepted (I hope it is & I hope our officials are making a strong case) More importantly i hope she’s ok with this unfortunate situation. The pressure and disappointment is unimaginable to us.”

From Dharmendra to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, many actors extended their support for Vinesh Phogat after she got disqualified for being 100 grams overweight before the final wrestling match and retiring after this. Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah is currently seen in the movie Ulajh alongside Janhvi Kapoor which failed to make a mark at the box office.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

RBI MPC meeting: Will central bank change repo rate today? Here's what to expect

RBI MPC meeting: Will central bank change repo rate today? Here's what to expect

What exactly happened at Sheikh Hasina's house moments before she fled Dhaka for India

What exactly happened at Sheikh Hasina's house moments before she fled Dhaka for India

Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Why doctors advised her against losing weight for Paris Olympics

Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Why doctors advised her against losing weight for Paris Olympics

Bangladesh crisis: As Sheikh Hasina flees, protesters loot fish, goat, saree, Dior suitcase from her residence, watch

Bangladesh crisis: As Sheikh Hasina flees, protesters loot fish, goat, saree, Dior suitcase from her residence, watch

NEET PG 2024 admit cards to be out today; check steps to download, direct link here

NEET PG 2024 admit cards to be out today; check steps to download, direct link here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement