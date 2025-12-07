'You have to create...': Gulshan Devaiah on filming intimate scenes with 'national crush' Girija Oak in Perfect Family

Gulshan Devaiah also shared that most of his intimate scenes with Janhvi Kapoor in the 2024 spy drama Ulajh were edited out.

Starring Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Gulshan Devaiah, Girija Oak, Kaveri Seth, Neha Dhupia, Hirva Trivedi, and Ronav Vaswani, the drama series Perfect Family has been receiving rave reviews from the audiences and critics. Created by Palak Bhambri, directed by Sachin Pathak, and produced by Pankaj Tripathi and JAR Pictures, the show began streaming on YouTube from November 27.

In his latest interview, Gulshan has opened up on filming an intimate scene with Girija in Perfect Family. Giriji is the most recent actress to have been dubbed the "national crush" after her reels and pictures in blue saree went viral on social media. Talking to IANS, the Hunterrr actor said, "It's always very difficult to do such scenes, because there is a line that we cannot cross. Simulating intimacy or violence is very tricky, as there is always a boundary you can't go beyond, yet you still have to create the illusion of it being real. So, you must find ways to do it responsibly."

Gulshan also shared how intimacy coordinators are now hired for such scenes. "Sometimes there are intimacy coordinators, like in Ulajh; we had one from the UK who guided us step-by-step through the process and made everyone feel comfortable. It's a different matter that later three-quarters of those scenes were cut from the film! Nothing much remained in the final version, but that's how it is sometimes. Over time, I have become more experienced with such scenes. Back when we were shooting Hate Story in 2012, there were no intimacy coordinators or anyone to help us navigate these things. We had to figure everything out on our own. Thankfully, I was working with Paoli Dam, who was very supportive and made me feel comfortable throughout", he further added.

Before Perfect Family, Gulshan Devaiah was last seen in the pan-India blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1. He played the evil king Kulashekara in the epic mythological action drama film headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty. With the global gross collections of over Rs 800 crore, Kantara Chapter 1 remains the highest-grossing Indian film of the year (as of now).

