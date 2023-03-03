Gulmohar Twitter review: Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is 'beautiful piece of cinema', say netizens

Gulmohar/File photo

Starring Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles, the family drama Gulmohar began streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar as soon as the clock struck past 12 am on March 3. It follows the final four days of the Batra family at their 34-year-old villa named Gulmohar in Delhi as they shift to Gurgaon.

The film has received extremely positive reviews from the audience and critics, who are calling Gulmohar a 'beautiful piece of cinema'. Twitter users have also been sharing their reviews about the film on the micro-blogging platform lauding the 'outstanding' performances of Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee.

A Twitter user wrote, "#Gulmohar What a beautiful piece of cinema and everyone is brilliant. So good to see Sharmilaji and Simranji back and that too in such fine form. Hats off to Rahul Chittella as the captain of the ship. And @BajpayeeManoj sir, this has to be one of your finest. More power to you!".

"#GulmoharOnHotstar has left me an emotional wreck! Of so much that is unsaid in families, the unresolved gets unearthed as the capital in which they dwell loses its soul. The mother-son duo of #ManojBajpayee & #SharmilaTagore is one for the ages. Simply Beautiful", wrote another user.

Another tweet read, "#Gulmohar Review: Fantastic film, complete family drama with emotions. #SharmilaTagore brilliant act, @BajpayeeManoj outstanding performance and @SimranbaggaOffc power-packed performance. Very good direction #GulmoharOnHotstar #GulmoharReview".

"Some movies do not require any criticism and/or review. #Gulmohar is one of them. What a great family movie painted with beautiful emotions. "IT WAS MEANT TO BE" @BajpayeeManoj Sir "Dil se salute". And acting by #ShrmilaTagoreJi was beyond par", read another user.

#Gulmohar What a beautiful piece of cinema and everyone is brilliant. So good to see Sharmilaji and Simranji back and that too in such fine form. Hats off to Rahul Chittella as the captain of thr ship. And @BajpayeeManoj sir, this has to be one of your finest. More power to you! — Sheel Majumdar (@SheelMajumdar) March 3, 2023

Some movies do not require any criticism and/or review. #Gulmohar is one of them. What a great family movie painted by the beautiful emotions.

"IT WAS MEANT TO BE". @BajpayeeManoj Sir "Dil se salute"

And acting by #ShrmilaTagoreJi was beyond par. — Manish Varshney (@Manish28DEC) March 3, 2023

#GulmoharOnHotstar has left me an emotional wreck!



Of so much that is unsaid in families, the unresolved gets unearthed as the capital in which they dwell loses its soul.



The mother-son duo of #ManojBajpayee & #SharmilaTagore is one for the ages



Simply Beautiful pic.twitter.com/YE7x7oZtUO — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) March 3, 2023

Apart from the two talented actors, Gulmohar also stars Simran, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, and Kaveri Seth in pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Rahul V. Chittella and is produced by Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works.



READ | Manoj Bajpayee reveals he had 'passing suicidal thought' after NSD rejection: 'I went into such a depression where...'