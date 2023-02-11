Gulmohar trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore film deals with love-hate equations in family, fans say 'heartwarming'

Credit: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

On Saturday, the maker of Gulmohar dropped the trailer of the heartwarming family film starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar, Simran and Suraj Sharma. Sharing the trailer the makers wrote, "Change is never easy, but the one thing that keeps us rooted is family. And this family has our whole #GulmoharOnHotstar streaming from 3 March.

Meanwhile, dropping the trailer, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Meri Batra family, aapko apne parivaar ke saath swagat karti hai. #GulmoharOnHotstar streaming from 3 March."

Netizens reacted to the film trailer, one of them wrote, “Very excited to watch this. Such a heartwarming trailer. And the casting is fabulous.” The second one said, “Fantastic trailer heart touching lines kudos to the writers.” The third one said, “Superb trailer!! Eagerly waiting to see…” The fourth one said, “Manoj Bajpayee stole the trailer....this man never disappoints.”

The fifth one said, “In this time. ...where younger generation chooses neutral family over join family....important story...” The sixth one said, “jeetega yeh film naam hi kitna pyara hai iska toh film socha upar se legends like Sharmila ji & Manoj Bajpayee pehli bar together.”

Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home ‘Gulmohar’ and how this shift in their lives is a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with personal secrets and insecurities. A decision taken by Kusum (Sharmila Tagore) catches the family by surprise, especially her son Arun (Manoj Bajpayee) and more follows.

While talking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Gulmohar is a film with a lot of heart and love. It explores the simplicities and complexities that lie within a family. Situated in the heart of our capital, it is a movie that all can relate to. With a stellar cast, Gulmohar does justice to every single character and each one stands out from the other. Hoping for audiences to enjoy this movie with their families on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore mentioned, “Gulmohar shows how multi-generational individuals can come together while living their individual lives. Rahul Chittella has a very nuanced and empathetic view of interpersonal relationships and he has explored these equations beautifully. I love the way the film has shaped up and am looking forward to the film releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on 3rd March.”