Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Gulmohar trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore film deals with love-hate equations in family, fans say 'heartwarming'

Gulmohar features Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar, Simran and Suraj Sharma.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

Gulmohar trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore film deals with love-hate equations in family, fans say 'heartwarming'
Credit: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

On Saturday, the maker of Gulmohar dropped the trailer of the heartwarming family film starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar, Simran and Suraj Sharma. Sharing the trailer the makers wrote, "Change is never easy, but the one thing that keeps us rooted is family. And this family has our whole #GulmoharOnHotstar streaming from 3 March.

Meanwhile, dropping the trailer, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Meri Batra family, aapko apne parivaar ke saath swagat karti hai. #GulmoharOnHotstar streaming from 3 March."

Netizens reacted to the film trailer, one of them wrote, “Very excited to watch this. Such a heartwarming trailer. And the casting is fabulous.” The second one said, “Fantastic trailer heart touching lines kudos to the writers.” The third one said, “Superb trailer!! Eagerly waiting to see…” The fourth one said, “Manoj Bajpayee stole the trailer....this man never disappoints.”

The fifth one said, “In this time. ...where younger generation chooses neutral family over join family....important story...” The sixth one said, “jeetega yeh film naam hi kitna pyara hai iska toh film socha upar se legends like Sharmila ji & Manoj Bajpayee pehli bar together.”

Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home ‘Gulmohar’  and how this shift in their lives is a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with personal secrets and insecurities. A decision taken by Kusum (Sharmila Tagore) catches the family by surprise, especially her son Arun (Manoj Bajpayee) and more follows.

While talking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Gulmohar is a film with a lot of heart and love. It explores the simplicities and complexities that lie within a family. Situated in the heart of our capital, it is a movie that all can relate to. With a stellar cast, Gulmohar does justice to every single character and each one stands out from the other. Hoping for audiences to enjoy this movie with their families on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore mentioned, “Gulmohar shows how multi-generational individuals can come together while living their individual lives. Rahul Chittella has a very nuanced and empathetic view of interpersonal relationships and he has explored these equations beautifully. I love the way the film has shaped up and am looking forward to the film releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on 3rd March.”

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.