'Gully Boy' was combination of lot of things which resonated with me very deeply: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh as Murad in Zoya Akhtar's award-sweeping hit film Gully Boy is one widely appreciated character by the moviegoers. The actor on Wednesday explained that the role was a combination of many things that resonated with him deeply.

"A lot of people who know me a little say that the role was perfect for me or tailor-made for me and I will tell you why because it was a combination of a lot of things which resonated with me very, very deeply," Ranveer said. The 34-year-old actor played the role of a poet and rapper from the streets of Mumbai, whose weapon to raise his voice against oppression, class system, the social divide was through his writings.

He noted that the 2019 released movie was the 'perfect opportunity' for him to lay a tribute to Mumbai, a city that he is in awe with. "I am a bonafide Mumbai lad - yeh meri karm bhoomi hai, janam bhoomi hai. So, it means a lot to me and I am very proud of my city, mahanagri isse kehte hain and I see all the beautiful aspects of it," he added.

"What Zoya created was a love letter to Mumbai and along with the theme of Mumbai city, there was rap and hip hop which also resonates with me very, very deeply," the Padmaavat actor said.

He then explained that he started listening to rap, and hip-hop at a young age and was hooked to the genre of music instantly. "A cousin of mine used to come over from the United States and being cassette tapes of Tupac Shakur and we used to listen to it and not that I understood those mature themes or was familiar with the language, but at that age was also realised that there was something very authentic about this man's expression and I got hooked onto that kind of music very early on and have been listening to hip hop ever since. So much so that I used to look up lyrics on the internet, learn up the lyrics," he added.

Adding to the points of his love for Mumbai and hip hop, the other factor that he connects to the character in the film, is being that someone who didn't compromise on his dreams.

The Befikre actor added: "The essence of the character, the core of the character and that is something I resonated with. Because I always wanted to be an actor, just the way this guy always wanted to be a rapper and the conditions he finds himself in, the given circumstances aren't necessarily favourable in achieving this dream of his. But he perseveres, believes in himself, and finally makes it."

Ranveer also extended his thanks to director Zoya Akhtar for making him a part of Gully Boy. "My connection with the character was at a very deep level and Gully Boy has been one of my most rewarding experiences. I am ever so grateful to Zoya for making me a part of it," he concluded.

Released last year in February, Gully Boy was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner in association with Tiger Baby. The movie, focussing on the underground rap movement in India, also featured Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. The film was India's official entry to the 92nd edition of Oscars but could not win any title. However, the movie swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades.