Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher's fan moment with 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth, check pic

Siddhant Chaturvedi, also known as India’s MC Sher is going in for an International collaboration with the classic sci-fi ‘Men in Black’. The Gully Boy actor will be seen lending his baritone for Chris Hemsworth's character in the classic 'Men in Black' International. To mark the beginning, Siddhant met the reel life Agent H, Chris Hemsworth at the fan event.

The previous day, MC Sher Siddhant was seen donning an all black avatar at the MIB International event in Bali. It was pleasant to see that Siddhant and Chris Hemsworth took out time from their schedules and were seen chatting over their real-voiceover characterisation, bonding at their best.

While the duo was spotted in Black at the event, both the Agent Hs’ soon changed into their tropical bests to give the fans a picture which Siddhant shared on his Instagram handle as well.

Sharing a picture with Chris and making a subtle reference to the movie Thor, Siddhant wrote, "Am I worthy?#ChrisSaidYes#mibinternational ".

Check out the picture here:

Siddhant became an overnight sensation after the release of his film Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh. Siddhant played the role of MC Sher, Ranveer's guide and mentor in the world of rapping. Immortalized in the hearts of the audience, MC Sher is ready to leap towards Hollywood with this International collaboration.

After receiving immense appreciation for his character MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi is already being flooded with film offers.