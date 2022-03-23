'Gully Boy' rapper MC Tod Fod suffered two heart attacks in past 4 months, reveals his mother

On March 20, ‘Gully Boy’ rapper Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod lost his life at the age of 24. MC Tod Fod was one of the soundtrack artists of 'Gully Boy'. His fans were shocked after knowing that the rapper is no more.

However, the cause of his death is still not revealed. Meanwhile, his mother confessed that MC Tod Fod suffered two heart attacks in the last few months. According to E Times, she also revealed that her son underwent heart surgery as well.

She stated that Dharmesh suffered two heart attacks before this. He got his first heart attack when he went on a trip with his friends to Ladakh, four months before. She further confessed that the got to know about this when he suffered a heart attack for the second time. Despite having heart surgery, he never used to rest as he was a crazy rapper who loves music more than his life. She said that now her son is gone and she can not do anything about it.

She further mentioned that he knew that he will never return home, therefore, he celebrated Raksha Bandhan just a day before Holi. She said that she has no idea why he celebrated Rakhi and what was in his mind. He not only celebrated Rakhi with his two sisters but his aunt’s daughter as well.

‘Gully Boy' actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi also paid their tributes to the departed soul. Ranveer took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of the rapper with a broken heart emoticon.

Siddhant shared a screenshot of his earlier conversation with the late Gujarati rapper, in which the two are appreciating each other for their music and performance. He wrote, "RIP bhai," along with a broken-heart emoticon.