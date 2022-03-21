'Gully Boy' rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar dies at 24

‘Gully Boy’ rapper Dharmesh Parmar, also known as MC Tod Fod, died at 24. He was a popular Mumbai Street rapper who was famous for his Gujrati lyrics. MC Tod Fod of one of the soundtrack artists of ‘Gully Boy.’

However, no details about the cause of his death have been revealed. His band Swadesi has confirmed his death via Instagram post. Rapper’s last riot will be performed on Monday.

Sharing the news, the band wrote, “It was with this night that @todfod performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music. Kabhi sochu kahi chale jane ki dur. Koi thikane bas jau jo na ho jyada mashoor, Jaha le jati rahe mann ko bhaye wo me karu, Aise Jeena rehna kiya mene yahi se shuru -TodFod.”

Giving more details, the page wrote, “Gather around his house at 2pm on the 21st of March at the following address for his last rites. Address: Dharmesh Parmar. Address: Old BDD Chawl 13/A, B J Deorukhkar road, Naigaon Dadar Mumbai 14.”

Fans and friends are in shock, they have been expressing the feelings in the comment box. One of them wrote, “All my love brothers. I’m so so sorry to hear this news, he was a true pioneer for the movement and true gentleman.. Sending love and strength.” The second one mentioned, “This is such a devastating loss to culture and community. An inspiring musician and leader who was kind and compassionate. This one really hurts. My deepest condolences to the family.”

The third person said, “The Hip Hop community lost a brother and a great artist. Rhyme in peace brother! You’ll be missed for sure! Prayers & Strength to the Swadesi fam.” Another mentioned, “Too sad to know about this news too early bro!!”