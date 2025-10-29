Gullak, Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper director Amrit Raj Gupta adapts real-life crime scene, will direct The Rajkhowa Murders, which is based on...

Gullak director Amrit Raj Gupta unites Prabhleen Kaur's Almighty Motion Picture for The Rajkhowa Murders, a crime thriller based on the horrific crime incident happened in Assam.

After redefining storytelling on digital platforms with Gullak (Season 1), Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper, and the much-awaited Daldal, acclaimed director Amrit Raj Gupta is set for his feature-film directorial debut — the spine-tingling true-crime drama The Rajkhowa Murders.

Set against the haunting backdrop of Assam, the film is inspired by a real-life case so rare and shocking that it captured the nation’s attention. Blending gritty realism with supernatural undertones, The Rajkhowa Murders dives deep into the psychology of crime, conscience, and redemption. It’s a rare combination of true-crime, human emotion, and unseen mysticism, promising an experience that transcends genres.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Amrit Raj Gupta said, “I’ve been lucky to receive some amazing scripts over the years, and I’m deeply grateful for that. But when I heard just a five-minute narration of The Rajkhowa Murders, I instantly said yes. It’s raw, real, and layered with emotion — something I couldn’t resist."

It’s not just a crime drama — it’s a journey into the human soul, where logic meets the inexplicable. The way Amrit has visualised this world is extraordinary,” says Prabhleen Sandhu, Founder, Almighty Motion Picture.

For Amrit Raj Gupta, who has already earned immense praise for his sensitive yet powerful storytelling on OTT, this project represents a bold new chapter. With its textured characters, layered writing, and eerie realism, The Rajkhowa Murders promises to be one of the most anticipated directorial debuts of the year.