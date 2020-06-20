'Gulabo Sitabo' director Shoojit Sircar's Instagram account hacked

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Saturday took to his official Twitter account and announced that his Instagram has been hacked. Tagging Instagram on his tweet, the Vicky Donor director said, "My Instagram account hacked". His post was then retweeted by Ashoke Pandit and tagged the official Twitter handles of Maharashtra Cyber and Mumbai Police.

Gulabo Sitabo directed by Shoojit Sircar released on Amazon Prime Video on June 11 and became the first major film to release on an OTT platform. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in leading roles. It is a story of Mirza and Baankey who are like Tom and Jerry, unique and unmatched, friend and foe, naughty and smart, little and large, all combined to produce chaos.

The DNA review of Gulabo Sitabo said, "Shoojit Sircar has brought a sense of darkness in Gulabo Sitabo when it comes to the content as well as the lighting. This is a new and brave attempt for the filmmaker and it's no Piku. This time he works with man's brain which is greedy and how problematic it is irrespective of the age. Juhi Chaturvedi has once again left an impressive mark with her story, screenplay and dialogues which are dark humour but will leave you in splits."