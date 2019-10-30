'Gulabo Sitabo': Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's film gets a new release date

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set to team up for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming directorial titled Gulabo Sitabo. This film marks Big B's second outing with Shoojit after Piku and also Ayushmann's second collaboration after his debut film, Vicky Donor. In Gulabo Sitabo, the legendary actor will be seen in an unrecognisable avatar and his first look left an impressive mark on everyone. Interestingly, Ayushmann wrapped the shoot of the film in just 22 days.

Gulabo Sitabo was initially set to hit the screens in November this year. However, the makers have announced the new release date. Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's film will now release on February 28, 2020.

Talking about the film, Shoojit had earlier said, "Juhi and I have been working on this script for a while now. We all know whenever she comes up with a story, it has her trademark quirk. As soon as I read it, I shared it with Mr Bachchan and Ayushmann at the same time. I thought it would take some time to develop and take it forward, but everyone was so enthusiastic to work on this script, they figured out their dates and here we are, planning to release the film this year itself."

Set in Lucknow, Gulabo Sitabo is about landlords and tenants, and their love-hate relationship. It portrays the quarrels that a domineering property owner often has with a submissive occupant, leading to hilarious situations.

Earlier talking about Ayushmann's experience of working with Big B, a source had said, "Ayushmann loved every bit of filming for Gulabo Sitabo. Working with Mr Bachchan was a surreal experience for him."