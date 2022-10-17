Search icon
Gul Panag questions why Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta starrer romantic drama Veer-Zaara wasn't made in Punjabi

"I feel when a story is set in a particular part of a country or world, it should be in that language", Gul Panag said in a recent interview.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Gul Panag-Veer-Zaara/Instagram

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the titular roles, Veer-Zara is an epic period romantic drama and is regarded as one of the finest films in King Khan's career. Directed by Yash Chopra, the 2004 release also features Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Boman Irani in supporting roles.

In a recent interview, Gul Panag questioned why wasn't the film made in Punjabi when the majority of the first half was set in Punjab when the former beauty queen was asked her opinion on the language row in Indian cinema. The actress recently made her Telugu debut in the action thriller The Ghost, headlined by Nagarjuna.

Talking about the Bollywood vs South debate, Gul Panag told Hindustan Times, "I don’t know if taking over is the right word here, but I feel when a story is set in a particular part of a country or world, it should be in that language because it also has a subculture of that place. We try to set films in Hindi regardless of the place, whether it is set in Punjab or Rajasthan. It should be subtitled. I think once films like these are dubbed, it becomes cool."

The Dor actress further added, "Look at Parasite, it became the first non-English film to become the Best Picture at the Oscars. The best picture is the best picture that the jury has found, what does language have to do with it? Films should be made in the language which is most natural to where the story is set. Why wasn’t Veer Zaara made in Punjabi if I ask? Punjabi is easily understood by most people. But, it’s in Hindi. At least the portion could have been in Punjabi where they (Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta) were in the village. Of course, when Shah Rukh is in a work environment, I can imagine why he is speaking Hindi."

Apart from Veer-Zaara, Shah Rukh Khan had two other releases in 2004 namely Swades and Main Hoon Na. After nineteen years, the King Khan will repeat this feat as he has three films lined up for release next year - Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

