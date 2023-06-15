Search icon
Gujju Pataka: Teaser of third song from Satyaprem Ki Katha gives glimpses of Kartik Aaryan's electrifying dance moves

A glimpse of Kartik Aaryan's seamless dance moves is enough for you to root for the song.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

A still of Kartik Aaryan from the song teaser

After impressing the masses with the trailer of Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha, the makers have shared the teaser of their next chartbuster song, Gujju Pataka. This peppy wedding song is the third song from the movie. The love Aaj Ke Baad has already become a chartbuster, and Naseeb Se has also found its listeners. 

The third song, Gujju Pataka, is a peppy dance number destined to become the perfect song for the groom. The short teaser gave a glimpse of Kartik's impressive dance moves, and it seems like Kartik will score a hat trick with three consecutive hit songs from the movie. Apart from Aaryan's electrifying dance moves, his unbeatable swag with grand celebration visuals guarantees yet another chartbuster song from the blockbuster album of Satyaprem Ki Katha. As the teaser is here, the song is all set to arrive tomorrow at 11:11 AM. 

Watch the teaser

As soon as the teaser of the song was released, several netizens hailed it as 'next chartbuster'. An internet user wrote, "Looks like a chartbuster." Another netizen wrote, "This looks so cool. Another chartbuster song loading." One of the internet users wrote, "Dulhe raja I mean humare pyare Sattu aa rahe hai ek anokha aur dhamaakedaar entry  ke saath. Finally Sattu is coming  tomorrow with a stunning entry track #GujjuPataka  at 11.11 am." A netizen wrote, "THE BLOCKBUSTER DANCE NUMBER ACTOR #GujjuPataka #KartikAaryan." Another netizen wrote, "Aee haalo ree haalooo." 

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.

