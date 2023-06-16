Gujju Pataka: Kartik Aaryan gives perfect song for grooms-to-be in Satyaprem Ki Katha, fans praise actor's dancing skill

A still of Kartik Aaryan from Satyaprem Ki Katha

The buzz for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha is increasing day by day, and one of the major reasons behind this is the foot-tapping music of the film. After two chartbuster songs, Aaj Ke Baad and Naseeb Se, the makers released the third song from the film, Gujju Pataka.

In the song, aspiring groom Satya aka Kartik is seen in four different avatars As the teaser of 'Gujju Pataka' introduced the audience to all the Dulhe Ki entry vibes, the song is everything that has set a perfect celebration mood. Watching Kartik Aaryan with his electrifying dance moves, and unbeatable swag with grand celebration visuals definitely says it all that yet another chartbuster song from the blockbuster album of Satyaprem Ki Katha is on its way.

Check out the song

As soon as the song was released, several netizens and Kartik's fans lauded the actor's impressive dancing skills. A netizen wrote, "Let's all appreciate the content this man and his crew makes it's just masterpiece imagine what's he's gonna doing in the future." Another netizen wrote, "Kartik Aaryan is a real gem of bollywood nowadays, he literally occupied on so many people's hearts with his hard work and his mind-blowing performance." An internet user wrote, "This song was meant to be picturised on him only!! Each line of the lyrics describes him. And The whatt a massy song, everything is so amazing. And Kartik's moves ofcourse. This is the blockbuster song of the year. This song is definitely going to top the charts."

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.