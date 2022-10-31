Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Gujarat bridge collapse: Shilpa Shetty Kundra expresses grief over loss of lives

Shilpa Shetty shared note expressing her grief after 134 people lost their lives at the Machchu river bridge accident in Morbi, Gujarat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

Gujarat bridge collapse: Shilpa Shetty Kundra expresses grief over loss of lives
Credit: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

On Monday, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram and expressed her grief over the loss of lives at the Machchu river bridge accident in Morbi, Gujarat.

Shilpa shared a note on her stories which she captioned, "The news of the lives lost in the #MorbiBridge collapse is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. May the families of all the deceased find the strength to cope with this loss. Om Shanti #Morbi." On Sunday, the suspension bridge above the Machchhu River in the Morbi district collapsed and more than 130 deaths have been reported so far. Visuals showed people falling into the river below.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the mishap went up to 134. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Gujarat Police in the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi district against private agencies for the attempt to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Read: Raj Kundra tells why he hides face in public, gives befitting reply to troll who said ‘wife ki wajah se famous ho gaya’

The police also informed that the management person agency did not take due care and quality check of the bridge and kept it open for the people on October 26, displaying severe carelessness. As per reports, the bridge was closed for about 8 months for maintenance and the repair work was being completed by a private agency.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in an action entertainer film Nikamma opposite Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller web series Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy sizzles in sexy floral outfit, photos go viral
Acidity: 5 home remedies to prevent acidity naturally
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Inflation alert: Sugar export ban extended by Centre till October 31, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.