This Bollywood actress provided the voiceover for not just one, but two characters in Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham.

Amitabh Bachchan's iconic film Sooryavansham is one of the most popular movies in the history of Indian cinema. The superstar played dual roles in the movie which also featured talented actors like Kader Khan, Anupam Kher, Jaya Sudha, and Soundarya.

But did you know Rekha was also a part of the film? Well, yes! Rekha also played a very important role in the film.

That's right! According to reports, since Sooryavansham was directed by Telugu filmmaker EVV Satyanarayana, it featured actors from the South Indian film industry. Their dialogues had to be dubbed in Hindi for the film's release in the North.

It was Rekha who provided the voiceover for not just one, but two characters in Sooryavansham. She dubbed for Soundarya, who played the younger Amitabh Bachchan's wife, and for Jayasudha, who portrayed the older Big B's wife.

Rekha, who has been one of the most stunning, graceful actresses in the film industry since the 1970s, has always impressed audiences with her elegance, great acting, and amazing dance moves. But as she became more popular, rumours about her professionalism began to spread.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, in a recent interview, revealed that during the casting process for Khoon Bhari Maang, many people advised him not to cast Rekha for the role.

While speaking to ANI, Rakesh Roshan said, “Rekha has a quality which very few heroines have. She is different in all her films. I did a couple of films with her as an actor – Khoobsurat, Aakraman and Aurat. When I went to her with a mother’s role in Khoon Bhari Maang as a director, people warned me against her. They said you are making a film with her, she never comes on time, always runs away before time.”

He further said, "I always heard these rumours about her, but whenever I worked with her, I never witnessed any such thing. When I went to Rekha as a director, I told her, ‘Listen, this is only my second film, and it is a difficult subject. It is a woman-oriented film. I am taking a risk with this film. The story was such that in the climax, the wife kills her husband. I asked her clearly, ‘You won’t give me any trouble me na?’ She was like, ‘What are you even saying? Have I ever done this? I only trouble people who don’t pay me or they don’t fulfill their commitments’. I said Okay.”