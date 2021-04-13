Gudi Padwa 2021: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol, Bhumi Pednekar and other Bollywood celebs extend greetings

Headlines

Roadies 19: Huge fight breaks as Prince Narula calls Gautam Gulati 's***a flop', latter says 'aukaat dikhata hoon'

50-year-old teacher allegedly rapes several Class 5, 6 students in Arunachal Pradesh, arrested

What will common man get from one nation-one election concept: Arvind Kejriwal

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal seeks divine blessings at Bageshwar Dham after Asia Cup 2023 snub

Meet NIT, IIM alumnus who heads Rs 2,24,000 crore govt company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Roadies 19: Huge fight breaks as Prince Narula calls Gautam Gulati 's***a flop', latter says 'aukaat dikhata hoon'

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

50-year-old teacher allegedly rapes several Class 5, 6 students in Arunachal Pradesh, arrested

Parle-G story: India's most iconic biscuit brand

Live-action adaptations of anime

5 alternate career options for UPSC aspirants

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Roadies 19: Huge fight breaks as Prince Narula calls Gautam Gulati 's***a flop', latter says 'aukaat dikhata hoon'

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Chandramukhi 2 trailer: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava bring back memories of 2005 blockbuster prequel, leave netizens divided

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Gudi Padwa 2021: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol, Bhumi Pednekar and other Bollywood celebs extend greetings

Bollywood stars extended greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa to their fans on social media pages.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 13, 2021, 06:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the beginning of the Hindu New Year is being celebrated with great zeal across the nation, Bollywood stars namely Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Kajol Devgan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kangana Ranaut and many others on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

The Good Newwz actor took to Twitter and penned down good wishes to mark the special occasion. He wrote, "My best wishes to everyone for "Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078" Happy Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all."

The Dream Girl of Bollywood and veteran actor Hema Malini sent good wishes to mark the new year of the Hindu calendar. She wrote, "True, the pandemic has raised its ugly head again! This new year (Ugadi, Gudipadwa celebrated today) Tamil Puthandu tomorrow, Bengali Poila Boishakh, Kerala's Vishu are all celebrated this month, Wish you all a safe & healthy new year - take good care of yourselves. #festival #festiveseason."

All dressed up in traditional avatar to mark the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor took to Instagram and extended greetings. She wrote in Marathi, "Let's start the new year with new ideas, best wishes for Gudipadva. #GudiPadwa."

Bhumi Pednekar too shared an all-smiles selfie dressed in a saree and sent Gudi Padwa greetings. Extending greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi, Jacqueline Fernandez took to Twitter and wrote, "May this festive time bring in renewed positivity and abundance of happiness that you so rightly deserve. Make good memories with your families. Happy Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@bhumipednekar)

Sharing a message in Marathi, Urmila Matondkar sent out good wishes on the festival of Gudi Padwa. Her tweet translates to, "Happy Marathi New Year and Gudi Padva to all. Have a healthy year ... #Gudipadwa2021 #gudipadwa2021."

Kangana Ranaut shared pictures from her home as she offered prayers at the temple holding a picture of Goddess Durga. Along with the photo, she also shared a message to her fans and extended greetings on Navratri and Gudi Padwa.

She wrote, "Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little Devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me, Navratris if you don't know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings."

Veteran actor Raj Babbar took to Twitter and extended best wishes. He wrote, "Best wishes on the occasion of Gudi Padwa & Baisakhi. May the festivals bring good health & abundant joy to all. Let's celebrate safely & take adequate precautions against #COVID19."

Preity Zinta sent out greetings of the festive season on Twitter. She wrote, "May this festive season spread tons of happiness, joy, positivity and peace to all. Happy #Ugadi #GudiPadwa #Baisakhi #Vishu #Puthandu #Bihu #Navreh #PoilaBoishak #ChetiChand #Navratri."

Celebrated in the first month of Chaitra, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival derives its name from two words 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season. It is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Ugadi in Kannada or Naba Barsha in West Bengal. People observing the day as Gudi Padwa often celebrate by eating shrikhand puri.

A very happy Gudi Padwa 2021!

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Good bank’: Burglar praises Telangana bank after hilarious heist fail, details inside

Little boy surprises ISRO chief S Somanath with Vikram Lander model, internet is mighty impressed

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

Meet IAS Vishakha Yadav, engineer from Delhi who left lucrative job to crack UPSC with AIR...

Traders Union titled the Most Comprehensive Financial Trading Portal at FinanceFeeds Awards 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE